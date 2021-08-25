The man who allegedly assaulted Katie Price has been released on bail.

The 43-year-old star was rushed to hospital on Monday (23.08.21) after police were called to her home in Essex following an incident involving alleged assault, coercive control, and theft.

And on Tuesday (24.08.21) it was confirmed the man who was taken into police custody has been released on bail pending a trial.

A statement from Essex Police read: "A man arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour has been released on bail until September 20."

The news comes just a few hours after it was reported Katie’s engagement ring – which was given to her by fiancé Carl Woods and has an estimated worth of £50,000 – was stolen in the alleged altercation.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Katie no longer has her ring. It cost thousands but went during the incident.”

The ‘My Crazy Life’ star hasn’t been back to her home since the alleged incident, and has been staying with her friends.

Another insider said: "Katie is so upset and far too emotional to go back to the home she was attacked in.

"She's staying with friends and resting up to recover from her injuries. She's sent friends to pick up some stuff she needs from the Essex house so she's comfortable."

Katie – who is mother to Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven – recently revealed she's "in shock" as she opened up after police were called at around 1.30am on Monday morning

She said: "I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.

“The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more.”