Selena Gomez feels "beyond proud" of her Disney Channel past.

The 29-year-old star shot to fame as a child on the channel and has insisted she remains grateful for the opportunities she was given earlier in her career.

Speaking about her new role on Hulu’s 'Only Murders in the Building', she told the Radio Times: "I was looking for another show to do. And by the way, I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way."

Selena made the comments after previously raising eyebrows with a remark she made about the network earlier this month.

The brunette beauty clarified that she was joking when she compared 'Wizards of Waverly Place' - in which she played the central character, Alex Russo - to 'Only Murders in the Building'.

She said earlier in August: "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn’t know that’s what I was doing.

"The level of the sophistication of the material is the reason why I wanted to do this, but I don’t know? I was just a kid and I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around the set."

Now, though, Selena is relishing her return to TV, admitting she's enjoying the chance to play "someone [her] own age".

The actress - who stars in the comedy series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short - shared: "I’m just, like, a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom I can. It’s just really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as someone my own age, which never happens."