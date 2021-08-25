Ant Anstead hailed Renee Zellweger as "incredibly magical" as he made their romance Instagram official.

The 42-year-old TV star posted a selfie with the 'Bridget Jones' actress, 52, and his colleague Cristy Lee on Instagram on Monday (24.08.21) to promote his new Discovery Plus show, 'Celebrity IOU: Joyride'

The car guru, who had his arm around the movie star, captioned the post: “It’s finally here ... The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd!!

“And it’s the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger.”

The gushing post comes after Ant admitted he and the Oscar-winner have “become quite close” since they met on the set of the programme.

He said: "Look … everybody knows that Renee and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there.”

Renee and Ant attended their first public event as a couple two weeks ago when they stopped by the Radford Motors gala at the Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana, California.

And prior to that, the couple were reported to have bonded over shared interests.

An insider said in June: "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right. Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.

“Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together."

Meanwhile, the 'Judy' star is said to be “getting along well” with Ant's son.

The 'Down with Love' star reportedly struck up a close bond with Ant’s 23-month-old son Hudson, whom he has with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

An insider said: “She’s getting along well with Hudson. Renee is very kind and caring … She’s never had a child so is enjoying playing with him and watching Ant as a father.”

The former 'For the Love of Cars' host is also father to daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Anstead, and the source insisted Renee “would never step on Christina or Louise’s toes as a mother”.