The fourth instalment in the 'Matrix' franchise has been called 'The Matrix: Resurrections'.

The official title for the long-awaited film has been confirmed at Warner Bros' CinemaCon presentation, where a trailer for the movie was also revealed.

The upcoming film will be the first since 2003’s 'The Matrix Revolutions', which saw the central characters escape their simulated reality.

Now, however, the franchise is being revived and the trailer has teased some details of the project, giving fans a glimpse of a meeting between Neo and Trinity.

Specific details about the plot remain a closely-guarded secret. However, what is known is that the film will be directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski.

The 56-year-old movie-maker has also joined forces with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell to write the script.

Keanu Reeves has reprised the role of Neo for the new film, and in the trailer he's seen chatting to Carrie Anne Moss’ Trinity in a cafe.

She asks him: "Have we met?"

Later in the trailer, Neo is seen distorting into an old man in the mirror, while a younger version of Morpheus tells him that it's "time to fly".

Keanu, 56, also discussed the upcoming film before the trailer aired.

The Hollywood star made his debut as Neo in 'The Matrix' in 1999 and he admitted that the iconic movie had a major impact on his life.

Speaking about how the film was received by fans, Keanu shared: "The first Matrix felt like something beyond yourself… You’ll hear the sentence ‘The Matrix changed my life.’ I say, ‘Thank you, it changed mine too."

Keanu has reprised the role of Neo after an absence of almost 20 years, with 'The Matrix: Resurrections' set for release in December.