Jonah Hill needed to "hit pause" and change direction after his quick rise to fame.

The 37-year-old actor - who became a household name around the world after starring alongside Michael Cera in 2007's 'Superbad' - admitted he found himself "running toward success" instead of focusing on other areas of his life.

He told GQ Style magazine: "I was really advanced professionally but really behind personally.

"All my 20s, I wasn’t really looking inward. I was just running toward success. Or trying to find success. And when I was 30, I was like, I’ve always wanted to be a director, but if I don’t get off this train now and write 'Mid90s', I’m not going to do it.

"And I hit pause. I took three or four years to reshape things. I was like, I could just do this for 10 more years and I’m not going to evolve as a person.”

Jonah admitted a big part of him struggling to adjust to his new life was because it came "overnight" when he was in his early 20s.

He added: "It was very overnight for me. Michael Cera and I talk about it all the time. We just had this really rare experience: One day life was one way, and then one day life was a different way.

“I was a kid. I had probably too much power for a young person, and too much autonomy, and not enough life skills."

However, the star admitted now he realises why people "go to college", whereas he previously saw it as "idling".

"I dropped out of college, and I used to not get why people would go to college. Because if you’re ambitious, why would you spend four years just idling?

"And then I didn’t realize until I turned 30 that what those four years gave all my friends was this wobbling period of how to be a person."