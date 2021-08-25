Joel Madden has wished his "little sister" Sofia Richie a happy birthday.

The Good Charlotte rocker and his wife, Nicole Richie - daughter of music legend Lionel Richie - are known to keep their personal life private, but on Tuesday (24.08.21), the 'Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous' hitmaker shared a sweet picture of the model when she was younger with him and his former 'Simple Life' star wife to mark her 23rd birthday.

He captioned the snap: "Happy Birthday to my little sister. @sofiarichie love you forever Sof."

The carousel also included pictures with his and Nicole's kids Harlow, 13, and Sparrow, 11, and his father-in-law.

His sister-in-law replied: "I love you beyond!"

And 'All Night Long' hitmaker Lionel, 72, commented: "Love this."

Nicole, 39, also posted her own tribute on her Instagram page, including a black and white photograph of her holding newborn Sofia in the hospital stood next to Lionel.

She wrote: "Been loving you since day 1. Happy Birthday @sofiarichie."

And over on her Instagram Stories, where she shared more snaps, Nicole joked: "Don't forget i taught you everything you know. Like how to grt escorted out of parties.

"And how to get day drunk in grocery stores. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Sofia's boyfriend Elliot Grainge recently got the seal of approval of her famous dad.

The blonde beauty went Instagram official with her new beau – who is a music executive and is the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge – in April, and sources claimed the 'Hello' hitmaker couldn’t be happier with his daughter’s choice of partner.

They said: "Sofia and Elliot have known each other for years but just recently became romantic. They weren't close growing up but Lionel has been friends with Elliot's father and has worked with him for years.

“Lionel completely adores [Elliot]. He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together. They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year. She thinks he's hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy."

The insider also claimed that while the relationship is "very new”, Sofia is "very interested" in getting "serious" with 27-year-old Elliot.