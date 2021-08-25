TikTok has teamed up with Shopify to offer in-app purchases.

The new partnership between the social media platform and ecommerce service is set to make it easier for businesses to reach new customers.

Soon, Shopify sellers who have a TikTok For B Business account will get otoadd a shopping tab to their profiles, as well as syncing their catalogues and creating a mini-storefront.

Harley Finkelstein, Shoptify president, commented: "Creators are paving the way for a new kind of entrepreneurship where content, community, and commerce are key.

"By enabling new in-app shopping experiences and product discovery on TikTok for the first time, Shopify is powering the creator economy on one of the fastest-growing social and entertainment platforms in the world.

"We are excited to help this next generation of entrepreneurs connect with their audiences in more ways—and with TikTok as a visionary partner."

The pilot is first available for merchants in the UK and US, while a select group in Canada will be able to take part in the coming weeks before a wider roll-out.