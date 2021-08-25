Gavin Rossdale is reportedly dating a 26-year-old model called Gwen.

The 55-year-old musician - who was previously married to pop star Gwen Stefani - has been dating influencer Gwen Singer since April.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Gavin and Gwen both find each other hot and they’re having fun together.

"It’s still early days because they have only known each other a few months but it is all going well.

"She is drop-dead gorgeous and has loads of men chasing her but she was really drawn to Gavin, as he was to her.

"They have been spending time together in Los Angeles and seeing how it goes. Neither of them is in any rush to make it serious."

Gavin is the dad of fashion model Daisy Lowe, who at 32 is six years older than his new girlfriend.

The music star - who also has Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, seven, with his ex-wife - previously suggested that he's "not very good" at relationships.

Speaking after splitting from model Sophia Thomalla, he said: "I keep getting screwed up and screwed over in all these relationships. I’m not very good at them, I guess."

Gavin - who was married to Gwen between 2002 and 2016 - doubted whether he could balance being a dad with maintaining a happy relationship.

He said last year: "I had a divorce, I had a long-term girlfriend — that went to s*** and I don’t have a girlfriend now, even though everyone seems to think I do.

"You get burned by that stuff.

"I don’t know, it may be too difficult to combine being a single dad with the attention required for a beautiful girl. So I don’t know. I’m trying to find my feet on that one. It’s unresolved."