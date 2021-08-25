Ronnie Wood will "dearly miss" Charlie Watts.

The 74-year-old icon has taken to social media to pay tribute to the Rolling Stones drummer, who died in a London hospital on Tuesday (24.08.21) at the age of 80.

Alongside a photo of them stood side-by-side, Ronnie wrote on Instagram: "I love you my fellow Gemini~ I will dearly miss you ~you are the best [prayer, heart and sunshine emojis] (sic)"

Sir Mick Jagger has also paid tribute to his bandmate on social media, posting a picture on Instagram of Charlie smiling behind a drumkit.

The 78-year-old star didn't add a caption to the photo.

Similarly, Keith Richards took to Twitter to post a snap of Charlie's drumkit with a "Closed" sign hanging on it. And, like Mick, he also decided against adding a caption to the photo.

Elsewhere, Sir Paul McCartney paid tribute to Charlie on Twitter after his death was announced.

The Beatles icon recorded a 50-second video in which he praised Charlie as a "lovely guy" and a "fantastic drummer".

He told his followers: "He was a lovely guy and I knew he was ill, but I didn't know it was this ill."

News of Charlie's death was confirmed by his spokesperson, and a statement was shared on the Rolling Stones social media accounts, revealing he "passed away peacefully in a London hospital".

The statement read: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.

"He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."