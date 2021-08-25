The 'Halo Infinite' campaign is under a "massive strain", according to a 343 Industries developer.

It was recently confirmed that the upcoming game would not be receiving campaign co-op mode at launch and the mode would instead be arriving with Season 2.

Fans were left disappointed by the move but a new Reddit post has explained that the developers have had to do a lot of work on the campaign after director Chris Lee left in April.

A post from the user Quiet_Content, who claims to have worked on the game's campaign for "the better part of two years", said: "A lot of people are frustrated with the announcement, so I thought I’d shed some light on it because we are insanely frustrated internally too.

"Not because the delay happened – not at all, but because we wanted to tell you earlier.

"The team has been pushing not just delays to Forge and Co-op, but Campaign in general. I can see Multiplayer making release date in a great state, with basically all of the main modes plus a couple of grab bag goodies, including some original stuff we’re cooking up – a different variant of Infection with original resources and a severely updated Invasion mode with new maps. However, Campaign is under some MASSIVE strain (sic)"

The developer revealed that the campaign has been "aggressively course-corrected" since Lee's exit.

They said: "Campaign had a lot of cut content and needed massive reworks to WORK after we switched hard off Chris and took in Joseph’s [Staten] direction for the game, but it mostly uses assets and work we had in 2020, just shuffled around. (sic)"