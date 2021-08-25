'Forza Horizon 5' has shown off the game's cover cars and a limited edition controller.

The upcoming motoring game was given a full segment during the Gamescom 2021 Xbox livestream on Tuesday (24.08.21) evening and fans were treated to eight minutes of gameplay.

A new controller, the two cover cars and in-game footage were shown at the convention ahead of the game's release in the autumn.

Both of the cover cars were featured racing through Mexican terrain in all its forms. The developers have stated that they wanted to emphasises the landscape of the country's landscape, showing off the transition from snow-covered volcanoes to desert canyons.

The Mercedes AMG-ONE celebrates the first car to feature Formula 1 hybrid technology almost one-to-one from the track to the street.

The 2021 Ford Branco Badlands, an off-road vehicle that is equipped to take on jungles and deserts with ease.

The developer suggests that "bringing the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands and Mercedes-AMG ONE to Forza Horizon 5 was a true collaboration between all parties, which shows when you get behind the wheel."

The new controller was also revealed during the livestream and is a unique translucent yellow with paint splashes with the design was "inspired by the powder fireworks that go off throughout the day at the in-game Horizon Festival".