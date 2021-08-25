Melissa Rivers is "80 per cent" sure she is going to adopt.

The 53-year-old actress - whose mother was late comedian Joan Rivers, whilst her father was film and TV producer Edgar Rosenberg - has been thinking about giving a disadvantaged child a home "for a very long time" and she now feels ready to be a mother.

Speaking on the 'Chanel In The City with Chanel Omari' podcast, she revealed: "I am very close. I've been thinking about it for a very long time. I think about it for about six years now.

"At certain times it feels like the absolute right decision, at certain times it doesn't feel like the right decision. It's obviously not something I'm taking lightly. I would say I'm about 80 per cent there. What really stops me is, you know, would it be fair for the for the child to have, unfortunately, a little bit of an older parent? Not that there's anything wrong with that, because I'm certainly very active and, you know, a goer! "It is a lot to think about, there are a lot of very important things to think about. There's few things I'm still grappling with."

Melissa also revealed that her mother Joan - who died in September 2014 at the age of 81 - had advised her to freeze her eggs many years ago so she could get pregnant as an older woman before it was too late.

She said: "I wish I had listened to my mother, who wanted me to freeze my eggs when I was in my 30s, and I was like, 'Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no!' "Now, I'm like, 'I should have done it.' But so be it."

Reiterating her plan to adopt, she Melissa added: "I am very close to doing it, yes. There's just a few things that still keep me up at night."