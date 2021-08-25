Kid Cudi is mourning the death of his dog.

The 37-year-old rapper revealed on social media that his beloved pooch Freshie passed away recently.

Kid Cudi wrote on Instagram: "I got some sad news yall. Freshie is gone. He left us a few days ago peacefully at home surrounded by people that love him. His family.

"I held his hand and whispered in his ear to let him know I was there while he slipped away. I told him he was a special boy, my best friend, that he was perfect and that I loved him and Ill him so so much. I felt his heart stop beating and felt his last breath. Fresh has been in my life since 2010 (sic)"

The Grammy-winning star described Freshie as his "guardian angel" and how the dog saved him from self-harming.

Kid Cudi wrote: "He was my guardian angel. Nights Id want to cut myself, Id see Freshie and I couldnt do it. He would stare at me when I would have a knife to my stomach, eyes glarin at me tellin me to put the knife down.

"My life will be a lil more empty with him gone. To anyone that has lost a pet, I feel your pain. I am a complete mess. I cry at random moments of the day. I think of him when I wake up. Thinkin I have to take him out to pee.

"When I got to bed I almost say 'Cmon boy' to let him know he can get in the bed with me. He would always wait to see if it was cool. He'd walk up, wait for me to say come on, then hop up (sic)"

The rapper concluded: "My best f***in friend. Ill miss u everyday for as long as live. Ur w my dad now.

"And I better see u on the other side man. U better run up and give me so much love. Im lookin forward to it. I love you forever Mr Freshly. Til we meet on the other side my beautiful special boy. Goodbye (sic)"