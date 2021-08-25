Social media influencer Chloe Khan says she will "never do reality television again".

The 29-year-old brunette beauty - who has 2.1 million followers on Instagram and over 161,000 fans on Twitter - first shot to fame when she was 18 when she auditioned on UK singing competition 'The X Factor' and she was also a housemate on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2017.

Following her experiences on both shows, Chloe insists she's done with reality TV because you have no control over how you are portrayed to the world.

In an interview with YorkshireLive, she said: "For me personally, I would never do reality television again. On social media you can have much more control over things.

"You go through so many different stages as a kid, and I went through them all. People see bits and pieces of an edited stage in my life from 'X Factor' that probably lasted a couple of weeks.

"When people were seeing me, they were basing their judgment off of an edited TV show that felt like a completely different person. For me I feel like my online profile represents me as a person much better.

"I've been trapped in a category by something a decade ago, when really I was still finding out who I was."

Chloe - who has also a hugely popular OnlyFans account - insists that being a reality TV star is bad for your mental health, and although on social media you have to deal with trolls you can ultimately block them and their hate out.

She said: "It doesn't surprise me that recently that in situations like 'Love Island' people have committed suicide. For me, I'm lucky to have never felt like that, but I do think both reality television and social media can cause bad mental health.

"But for me, I do have such amazing opportunities through my Instagram and it's worth it. I always try to remain positive and write down the good things."

Chloe - who has a 13-year-old daughter - and her boyfriend usually split their time between Liverpool and Dubai, but she has now renovating a property in Yorkshire which she wants to use as a permanent base in England after she spent the COVID-19 lockdown in a rented Airbnb with her mother in Harrogate.

She said: "Luckily all my work is online so it didn't affect me that way. It was nice to spend so much time with my mum - we had the best time cooking and going on walks with the dog."