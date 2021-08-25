Peter Andre and his wife Emily missed their kids during their first night alone together in months.

The 48-year-old star and his partner enjoyed a break at the Shangri La Hotel for her 32nd birthday earlier this month, but they both realised as much as they needed time to themselves, something was missing.

Writing in his new! magazine column, he said: "Emily really deserved a nice birthday. She's a fantastic mum and she was out working the whole time through lockdown while I was at home.

"It was the first time we'd been away, just the two of us, in many, many months, but the hilarious thing was when we got to the room and saw how amazing it was, we both turned to each other and said, 'The kids!' "

Peter and Emily both knew their kids - Amelia, seven, and Theo, four, as well as his children Princess, 13, and Junior, 16, with ex Katie Price - would have loved the whole experience, and they're determined to have another family trip in the future.

He added: "We knew they would love it and I even considered driving back to get them so they could experience it, but we realised we really needed some time for the two of us.

"We've decided instead that we'll take them all there for a day out in a few weeks and visit the Tower of London while we are there."

Earlier this year, the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker opened up about the "screaming and madness" in his household during self-isolation after Junior tested positive for coronavirus.

Back in May, he said: "He had the headaches, the body aches, he really wasn't feeling great. He's had it - and now we've all got to self-isolate for 10 days. The kids are at home and it's back to home-schooling.

"Junior's up in his room not feeling great and Emily has to now do all her Zooms from home.

"Emily's in all day in one spot in the living room and all she can hear is the screaming and the madness going on in the house."