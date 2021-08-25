Val Kilmer wants to speak about his cancer battle "more than ever".

The 61-year-old actor - who is still recovering after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, following two years of health issues - has opened up on his journey after a tracheostomy which caused permanent damage to his speaking voice.

In new Amazon Original Documentary 'Val', the star - who is now cancer-free - said: "Now that it's more difficult to speak, I want to tell my story more than ever."

In the film, he added: "I obviously am sounding much worse than I feel.

"I can't speak without plugging this hole [in his throat]. You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat."

Kilmer - who appears on the front cover of PEOPLE magazine this week - also revealed he's excited for the future.

The 'Top Gun' star pondered: "I have behaved bizarrely to some.

"I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed. I am blessed."

Meanwhile, the documentary's co-directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo chatted to the publication and praised him for being so open.

Poo explained: "He doesn't have the vanity that you would expect from someone of his fame and celebrity.

"There was never any of that kind of artifice or protection that people who are really famous have to put up around themselves.

"He's such a layered person, there's the childlike playfulness, but then there's also the deep wisdom of somebody who's been on a spiritual path their whole life at the same time."

His children Jack and Mercedes - who both appear in the film - recently opened up on their father's desire to "document thing".

Mercedes said: "'He’s always had this need to document things… And then my dad got his diagnosis of cancer and they continued filming, and then they discovered they have this archive, and that’s how the film this film came about. But my dad’s been making this movie for 50 years.

“We definitely were aware, as we were the subject of a lot of it... most of it. We hadn’t seen a lot of it until this project began and so it was very exciting.”