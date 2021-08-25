Anne-Marie has joined forces with Disney for the first ever 'World Princess Week'.

The global kindness initiative - which runs from August 23 to August 29 - aims to inspire small acts of kindness around the globe, with a pledge by Disney to deliver 45,000 ‘Moments that Matter’ for isolated and seriously ill children in hospital and hospices in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

As her act of kindness, the 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' hitmaker gave an acoustic performance screened to children in hospital via Disney’s charity partner MediCinema, which build and run cinemas in NHS hospitals. The content will also be available to view on Disney Junior’s UK YouTube channel as well as Anne-Marie's Instagram and her own YouTube channel.

Olympian Katarina Johnson-Thompson will also take part in a story reading, which will see her read Moana’s tale from 'Tales of Courage and Kindness' - an online story collection featuring 14 brand new Disney Princess stories, which launched in April this year and is available for children to download for free during 'World Princess Week' at Disneyprincessstories.co.uk. Katarina’s reading will be available for fans to enjoy later this year.

As part of ‘World Princess Week’, Disney has created brand new video tutorials featuring simple ideas on how families and children can have a big impact on others, which will be available on Disney’s social channels.

Disney fans will be able to follow along with ‘kindness activity’ tutorials, including how to make Cinderella-inspired kindness cards for friends, or how to bake Tiana’s beignets for loved ones.

Families are encouraged to share their own acts of kindness by using the hashtag #UltimatePrincessCelebration.

Disney will also share brand new Princess stories, experiences and fun ways to spread kindness following research that reveals nine in ten UK adults believe small acts of kindness have the power to change the world for the better.

Also, 45,000 Princess-themed adventure packs will be delivered to seriously ill children in hospitals and places of care across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa, as part of Disney’s wider commitment to bring comfort and provide inspiration, with support from long standing charity partners.

These specially designed packs, created with charity partner MediCinema, aim to reduce isolation, stress and anxiety amongst children and families in places of care, providing ‘Moments that Matter’. The packs will contain new stories focusing on Disney Princess characters Rapunzel, Moana and Ariel, as well as arts and crafts activities that help to increase confidence and encourage acts of kindness.

Tasia Filippatos, Senior VP, Consumer Products EMEA at Disney, said: “Courage and kindness are universally important qualities that are just as relevant for adults as they are for young children. We hope that families will help celebrate ‘World Princess Week’ by sharing their own small acts of kindness to help make the world a kinder place."