Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $10,000 to Haiti for earthquake relief.

The Caribbean country was hit by a catastrophic earthquake on August 14, and in response to the devastation – which has claimed the lives of at least 2,000 people – the ‘Deadpool’ star and his wife have reached out to charity organisation Hope for Haiti to donate $10,000 to help the cause.

TMZ reported Ryan and Blake’s contribution, and the charity – who are raising funds to provide relief for the people of Haiti as they recover from the damage left by the quake – later confirmed the news on their Instagram account.

They wrote: “Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts. This donation will help empower our team to continue to respond in the hardest-hit areas of southern Haiti in the days and weeks to come.

“#hopeforhaiti (sic)”

According to TMZ, the money donated by Ryan and Blake, 34, will be used to set up mobile clinics in communities in need, determined by the local Ministry of Health.

The cash will also be used to help with the cost of distribution of necessary items like dry food and warm meals.

Ryan, 44, and the ‘Rhythm Section’ star – who have daughters James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, 22 months, together – are known for their kind deeds, as they previously donated around $1 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The pair donated $500,000 to both Feeding America and Food Banks Canada when the pandemic began in early 2020, and dropped another $500,000 to the same organisations in February this year.

In a statement, they said: "We are honoured and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

"We know the struggles so many of our neighbours faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need.”