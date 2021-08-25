Laura Prepon is focusing on her “own individual spirituality” after leaving Scientology.

The ‘Orange Is the New Black’ alum joined the controversial religion in 1999, but recently revealed she chose to leave the faith around five years ago.

And sources have now said Laura feels “relieved” to have put Scientology behind her.

An insider said: “She feels relieved to be living life on her own terms. She wants to focus on her own individual spirituality.”

Laura initially joined the religion to help her gain control of her emotions, but since marrying Ben Foster and having two children – daughter Ella, four, and a 16-month-old son – she is now focusing on her family life.

The source added to Us Weekly magazine: “She’s a mom now and she’s moved on, and she is building her life around that. Laura found her own spiritual path and no longer wants to be associated with the church.”

Laura, 41, revealed she had cut ties with Scientology in an interview given earlier this month, in which she said the religion is “no longer part” of her life.

She said: "I'm no longer practicing Scientology. I've always been very open-minded, even since I was a child.

"I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I've prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I've studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years and it's no longer part of my life."

The ‘That ‘70s Show’ star and her husband Ben – who has never practiced the religion – now put their energy into meditation to help keep them centred rather than any particular religion.

She added: "We meditate daily and I'm really liking it because it's something that helps me to hear my own voice and it's something we can do together."