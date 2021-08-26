Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault.

The 68-year-old comedian, filmmaker, and adult film actor – whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt – was indicted on the counts following allegations made by more than 20 women over the past two decades.

According to the Los Angeles Country District Attorney's Office, Ron faces a dozen counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person.

The actor also faces one count of committing a lewd act on a minor, stemming from an accusation he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in Santa Clarita, California, in June 2004.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement: "Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation. We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes."

Ron has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

Meanwhile, Ron was previously charged in 2020 with raping three women and sexually assaulting another in relation to “separate incidents”.

The charges included an accusation of rape made by a 25-year-old woman, who claims she was raped at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014, as well as two separate instances involving the alleged sexual assault of women ages 33 and 46, which took place at a West Hollywood bar in 2007.

Ron was also accused of forcibly raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

The actor is due back in court for his 30 charges on October 12.