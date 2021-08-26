Katie Price doesn’t want to go to court over her alleged assault.

The 43-year-old was rushed to hospital on Monday (23.08.21) after police were called to her home in Essex following an incident involving alleged assault, coercive control, and theft.

But after a man was arrested over the alleged attack, friends of Katie have said she isn’t “mentally strong enough” to appear in court to testify against him.

A friend told The Sun newspaper: “This is a nightmare situation for Katie.

“She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance.

“She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinised by all and sundry. Katie doesn’t see any other way out.”

However, The Sun reports that if Katie doesn’t testify, the case against her alleged attacker could be dropped.

The news comes after it was reported Katie’s engagement ring – which was given to her by fiancé Carl Woods and has an estimated worth of £50,000 – was stolen in the alleged altercation.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Katie no longer has her ring. It cost thousands but went during the incident.”

The ‘My Crazy Life’ star hasn’t been back to her home since the alleged incident, and has been staying with her friends.

Another insider said: "Katie is so upset and far too emotional to go back to the home she was attacked in.

"She's staying with friends and resting up to recover from her injuries. She's sent friends to pick up some stuff she needs from the Essex house so she's comfortable."

Katie – who is mother to Harvey, 19, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven – recently revealed she's "in shock" as she opened up after police were called at around 1.30am on Monday morning

She said: "I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.

“The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more.”