Mindy Kaling says being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic was “a real gift”.

The 42-year-old actress gave birth to son Spencer Avu 11 months ago and spent the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic pregnant, and has said her experience with expecting a baby while the world was in lockdown was much less stressful than her first pregnancy with daughter Katherine Swati, now three.

She said: "It was a real gift to be pregnant during the pandemic. I felt really scrutinised during my first pregnancy and I think that it was such a joy to spend the last seven months of my pregnancy under the cover of just nobody was out, nobody was taking photos."

The ‘Mindy Project’ star also opened up on how Katherine – who is affectionately known as Kit – has been adjusting to life as a big sister.

She added to ‘Access’: "I think the sharing of the resources and the toys is a little bit hard for her, as it would be for anybody, but she's definitely coming around.

“I think it probably helps that her little brother just like adores her. All he wants to do is crawl up under her and be close to her."

Meanwhile, Mindy recently said she is endlessly thankful for the support she has to help raise her two little ones, as she wouldn’t be able to keep up her career if she didn’t have a team of people on hand to assist her.

She said: "I wouldn't be able to keep my full-time professional career and have two children under the age of 3 without the incredibly strong relationship I have with my nanny. Also with my dad, who comes over to the house at least twice a day to take my son out for walks and to pick up my daughter and bring her home. My village is small and I wish it was bigger."

And while the ‘Ocean’s 8’ actress feels “incredibly lucky” to have the resources she needs, it took her some time to be comfortable asking for help.

She explained: "We carry guilt about needing help and most women in the country don't necessarily have the same resources. A lot of people are lucky because they have family who can help them, but my mom passed away in 2011, so I really didn't have a choice. Particularly during the pandemic, we really got to see how precious and how indefensible childcare providers are."