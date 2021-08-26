The Rolling Stones are planning to pay an emotional tribute to Charlie Watts on their upcoming tour.

The iconic band are set to embark on a tour of the US next month and they want to make their show a "celebration of his life", after Charlie passed away in London on Tuesday (24.08.21) at the age of 80.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The band want to make the show a celebration of his life.

"He was like a brother to them but they know he would have hated the thought of them cancelling shows."

The legendary drummer had already pulled out of the tour after undergoing a medical procedure earlier this month.

However, he would have wanted the band - which includes Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - to continue with their US tour.

The insider said: "Charlie had given them his blessing to tour without him following his operation, so they will honour his wishes."

News of Charlie's death was confirmed by his spokesperson, and a statement was shared on the Rolling Stones social media accounts, revealing he "passed away peacefully in a London hospital".

The '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction' hitmakers hailed Charlie as "one of the greatest drummers of his generation".

The statement read: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.

"He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."