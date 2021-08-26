'Dynasty' star Michael Nader has died aged 76.

The late actor was best known for his role as Dex Dexter - the husband of Dame Joan Collins' Alexis Carrington - in the ABC primetime soap opera.

His wife Jodi Lister has confirmed her husband passed away on August 23rd, 10 days after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

She wrote on Facebook: "It grieves me to share the sad news that my husband, Michael Nader, passed away at home on August 23rd. He was diagnosed with untreatable cancer on Friday the 13th and died 10 days later with me and his best fur friend Storm by his side. His death and diagnosis was sudden and unexpected and I have never experienced such agony as watching my soul mate die before my eyes. He was loved by so many and treasured his fans and their letters and emails. He responded to them all."

Jodi revealed Michael - who also starred as Dimitri Marick on the ABC daytime soap opera 'All My Children' - was working on a memoir when he died.

She added: "He was working on a book about his life and addiction before he passed. He had so many talents and skills and it's hard to imagine living life without his beautiful and wonderful presence, joy and laughter."

Former 'Dynasty' star Emma Samms - who portrayed Fallon Carrington Colby - wrote on Twitter: "Incredibly sad news about Michael Nader.

"What a blessing it was to have had his participation and support for our Dynasty Reunion fundraiser back in March.

Thinking of his wife Jodi and sending condolences to all of his many fans."

Michael starred as Dynasty's Dex from 1983 to 1989, and he later appeared in 'All My Children' from 1991 to 2001, and again in 2013.

The actor - the nephew of Hollywood star George Nader - first admitted in 1984 that he had battled drug addiction.

But the star also admitted at the time he had committed to a life of sobriety in 1980.

However, he was arrested for drink-driving in 1997,and he was arrested again in 2001 when he attempted to sell cocaine to an undercover police officer in a New York nightclub.

But the incident inspired him to re-commit to his sobriety.

In another statement to MichaelFairmanTV.com, Jodi said: "With heavy heart, I'm sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael.

"We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted.

"Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms' virtual event to help raise funds for long-COVID research.

"He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever."