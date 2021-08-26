Tom Cruise "seems to love being in Britain".

The 59-year-old actor has been in the UK over recent months shooting the new 'Mission: Impossible' movie alongside the likes of Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby, and in that time, he's developed a real fondness for the country.

A source shared: "The transformation has been astonishing. He just seems to have totally changed his mindset lately.

"Everything is quite low-key, at least by his A-list standards, and he just seems to love being in Britain.

"There’s nothing he isn’t up for doing. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him just walking around his local supermarket, the way things are going.

"Everyone thinks Hayley might be a big factor in the change, but only he knows what is driving him to want to stay so long. It’s like he’s an honorary Brit."

Earlier this month, the Hollywood star gave a free helicopter ride to a family in Warwickshire after landing in their garden.

Tom was forced to land his helicopter in Alison Webb's garden because the nearby airport was shut.

Alison was told that her field was needed for an unnamed "VIP who was running late" and she was happy to help.

She shared: "I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden. He basically arrived and got out and it was like 'Wow'."

The movie star subsequently posed for photographs and gave a free helicopter ride to Alison's kids.

Speaking about the surreal incident, she recalled: "He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much.

"Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter."