Zoom has announced a hybrid approach to re-opening offices.

The video teleconferencing software program became the face of working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic as it offered businesspeople and school children the ability to continue with their work from a remote location.

But as work spaces and schools begin to reopen, Zoom has also decided to open its offices to employees once again – even though only one percent have said they want to return to the office full-time.

In response, the company said it would strategically mix remote and in-office working, which was the most popular option among their employees when an internal poll was conducted.

Writing on a company blog, chief financial officer Kelly Steckelberg said: "We opened our Sydney, Australia, office this summer, but temporarily closed it soon after, as COVID-19 threatened the area. We plan to reopen again when it is safe, but this could impact plans to reopen a second location this fall [autumn].”

Kelly admitted the company are “still experimenting” with what a hybrid workspace would look like, and insisted Zoom will not rush office re-openings.

The news comes after several companies have changed their policies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple recently announced they won’t be opening offices until at least January 2022, while Google has suggested office workers could work from home indefinitely.

