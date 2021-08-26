Carrie Coon finds it "horrific" to watch her performance in 'Gone Girl'.

The 40-year-old actress starred in the 2014 psychological thriller as Margo Dunne but has confessed that she hates watching the David Fincher movie, as she just sees herself "making faces".

Carrie told The Independent newspaper: "I'm one of the actors who feels like I should watch myself 'cause that's how my habits are revealed to me. But when I watch 'Gone Girl', all I can see is myself making faces."

The actress thinks her performance in the film is markedly different to her efforts in the TV series 'The Leftovers'.

Carrie explained: "I think I can note my improvement as 'The Leftovers' goes on – I think I get better – but I find my performance in 'Gone Girl' horrific to watch."

Despite this, the Hollywood star confessed that she learned a lot on set working with the acclaimed director and her 'Gone Girl' co-star Ben Affleck.

Carrie recalled: "There was actually a lot of language about being on a set and working on camera that I didn't know. I had David and Ben teaching me about why they were doing what they are doing, when I had to be still, and how much food to eat on camera when you're gonna do 80 takes."

The star also revealed that she's "grateful" to have had the opportunity to work alongside people she is fond of.

Carrie said: "I feel so fortunate I don't have to work with people I don't like! Not everyone has that luxury, I realise.

"Life is too short to be around a bunch of a******s. I'm not interested in living my life that way."