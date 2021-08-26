The Weeknd doesn't know "what winding down really means".

The chart-topping star loves being creative and admits that he struggles to stay away from his work for too long.

Asked if he's ever able to wind down and rest, he shared: "I don’t even know what winding down really means, I just love work, you know. I love to work. I love my job. I love to create. And if I do take a vacation, it can’t be for too long because I feel like I’m missing out on everything that I could be doing.

"So, yeah. I try my best, but no, I haven’t in a while. I do staycations if that counts. "

The singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - is currently in the process of finishing his new album, 'The Dawn Is Coming'.

However, at the moment, he's not yet got a release date for the record.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I’m finishing the new album right now. It should be done by the end of this month and we’re just kind of figuring out when to put it out."

The Weeknd has been forced to put some of his plans on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the singer admits he's just been "living in the moment" amid the ongoing crisis.

He explained: "We’re just kind of like everyone else. We’re curious to see how the year unfolds, and it’s kind of a question mark. I’m kind of just living in the moment right now."

Despite this, the 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker confessed that he can't wait to return to performing in front of a live crowd at festivals.

He said: "There’s just something about going on tour, and even going on festival runs, and just experiencing new music with the crowd. Hopefully we get to do that."