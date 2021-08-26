Teyana Taylor has opened up about her "tough" recovery after having lumps in her breast removed.

The 30-year-old rapper and model underwent emergency surgery as he physician conducted a biopsy on her "dense" breast tissue, with the samples sent to pathology and now she's discussed her recent cancer scare.

Thankfully, the results came back fine, but Teyana admitted she was frightened.

Speaking on 'We Got Love Teyana & Iman', she said: "I just want this to be the last time I go through this.

"Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and Iman [Shumpert].”

She revealed she immediately starting thinking about her young daughters Rue, 11 months, and five-year-old Junie.

She asked her doctor: "When will I be able to hold my babies again?"

She was told to wait at least six weeks to lift her children because the surgery was focused on her chest and under-arms.

After spending a week away from her family, she said: "It’s tough, I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much.

"I think that’s probably the longest I’ve been away from them.

"My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well.”

Now, she's back home and was delighted to be met by Junie with a homemade card and some flowers.

She added: "Oh my gosh, it’s so great to see them right now because honestly this week in Miami has been very, very emotional for me because it’s very seldom that we’re apart.

“Junie is so loving and caring.”

However, her younger daughter doesn't "understand what's going on".

Teyana said: "She's like, 'Pick me up, hello, what are you doing?' I can't do any tight hugs. I don't even know if I'm going to last six weeks."

Despite the tough recovery, the star admitted the surgery was worth it to make sure she can be back with her family.

She explained: “I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes physically, mentally, emotionally, it’s crazy.

“As mommies, we really are super-women.... It’s been a rough year for me, but I feel like I, like, overcome it and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be wife, trying to be entrepreneur and everything else I have going on.

“I just want to enjoy this moment and try not to think of the negative.”