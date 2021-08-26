Jessica Simpson's kids have returned to school after an 18-month absence.

The 41-year-old star has taken to Instagram to post a photo of her kids Ace, eight, and Maxwell, nine, as they prepared to return to the classroom after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Alongside the snap of Ace and Maxwell, Jessica - who also has Birdie, two, with her husband Eric Johnson - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "After a year and a half these HAPPY kiddos are BACK TO SCHOOL!!!!! New school. New beginnings. This fam is feeling very blessed (sic)"

Jessica's Instagram post was welcomed by her younger sister Ashlee, who responded with a love-heart emoji.

Jessica and her husband recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, and Eric marked the occasion by calling his wife a "unique, beautiful mama".

The former sports star paid a touching tribute to Jessica, as he gushed about how lucky he and their three kids are to have her in their lives.

Alongside a series of snaps from their 2014 wedding, he wrote on Instagram: “Jessica, I love you. 7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one. I had fun yesterday celebrating us.

“Our kids bring us so much joy and they could not be luckier to have such a fiercely empowered, unique, beautiful mama. I love you, babe!!! Happy Anniversary! E. (sic)"

Jessica met Eric in 2010 and in May, she celebrated 11 years with him through a heartfelt Instagram post.

Alongside a black-and-white snap of them together, she wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "11 years STRONG... 11 hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, inspired, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE.

"Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day. I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor. Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine. (sic)"