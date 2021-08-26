Diane Warren considers her music catalogue to be her "soul".

The 64-year-old musician has written a host of chart-topping singles and won numerous awards during her career, but has insisted she'd never sell her song catalogue to an investment fund.

She said: "It’s something I would never do. If they’re paying you 20 times what your catalogue is worth, I could see why people would do it, especially if they need the money. I don’t need the money.

"This is my soul and my soul wouldn’t be for sale at any price."

Asked whether someone feasibly live off the proceeds of just one of her songs, Diane told the Guardian newspaper: "Probably. You could live pretty good on 'How Do I Live'. It depends on how you live, right?"

Diane has worked with some of the world's best-known artists during her career, including the likes of Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Beyonce, Cher, and Barbra Streisand.

However, she's not a fan of how artists are having to market their music in the modern age.

She explained: "To me it’s like, ‘This is a great song, let’s get it on the radio!’ But it’s like, ‘Well, no, you have to build a story.’ F*** that.

"If the Beatles or Prince existed now, I have no idea how that would have worked. They would have had to do TikTok campaigns and if that didn’t work, the label wouldn’t push their music. Who the f*** knows? But it still comes down to an undeniable song. I still believe that.”"

Diane admitted she prefers to be working on new music rather than promoting it.

She said: "I’ve always been about showing up and f****** working."