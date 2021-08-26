The Weeknd felt under pressure before the Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

The 31-year-old singer delivered a memorable performance at the Super Bowl in February, even though he had to stage the show at Raymond James Stadium in Florida amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Asked if he felt under any pressure, he replied: "Oh yeah, absolutely. Naturally.

"Just the idea that it’s the Super Bowl alone, you know, there was that pressure. Then, having to adjust to what we’re dealing with and making it a COVID-safe, COVID-free environment.

"The silver lining was that we got to be very creative and got to make it a cinematic journey - less of a Half-Time Show spectacle, more of a narrative. So there was a silver lining in that, but we didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into.

"We were kind of blind, but it turned out great."

The 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker actually received three Emmy nominations for his acclaimed performance.

And the singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - admitted that the recognition was "unexpected".

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was definitely unexpected.

"I had no idea that it was even possible to get nominated for an Emmy for the Super Bowl, so I was very grateful. I found out that they submitted for me, but I had no idea that you could submit. So, it was a pleasant surprise."

The Weeknd also revealed that his Half-Time Show was inspired by Diana Ross' performance at the Super Bowl in 1996.

Asked if he had any particular influences, he said: "Diana Ross’s performance is my favourite. Definitely.

"It’s the most fun and she just looked like she was having the best time."