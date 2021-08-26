The new 'Saints Row' game will be a reboot and is set to be released in February 2022.

The game promises major changes for the series with brand new characters and a brand new location to build up a crime empire.

The new title will be an open-world game and players will be given plenty of control over their customisable hero. Players will team up with three friends, Neenah, Kevin, and Eli, to form their own criminal gang from scratch - working their way through missions to take control of the city of Santo Ileso.

Developers Volition have described it as the most diverse city to ever feature in a 'Saints Row' game with a number of landscapes to make the most of the game's fleet of vehicles, including go-karts, hoverbikes and a wingsuit that can be used around skyscrapers.

As the player fights for criminal supremacy in the city, they will have to see off enemies from other factions.

Design director James Hague said: "As new areas of Santo Ileso get taken under the Saints control, new career opportunities are unlocked and with new territory comes new vacant lots and players choose what gets built on those lots and what criminal businesses to run from them.

"These buildings come with player choice – where and which structures you opt for will impact the world."

Chief creative officer Jim Boone believes that the new game - that will be released on all consoles- reflects the modern world.

He said: "In terms of the story that we wanted to tell, it was important for us to come up with something that we felt resonated right now, not something that did maybe ten plus years ago."