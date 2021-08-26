Doja Cat has become more restrained on social media since finding fame.

The 25-year-old rap star was hugely enthusiastic about social media before she released her debut album 'Amala' in 2018, but Doja admits she's become more cautious with her posts over recent years.

She explained: "I used to be on Periscope a lot. I’d be live for 10 or 12 hours at a time. I’d be making beats, and they weren’t any good, but it was fun.

"I would just be yelling at and roasting people, and they would be like, 'Damn, why are you so mad?' But then some people would think it was funny and go along with it. That was me back then, and I love going in on people, but I stopped because with a big platform, you don’t want to hurt anybody.

"You have power and you’re looked at a certain way, and if you go in on people and s***, it doesn’t help you or them, and they can tear you down more than you can tear them down."

Doja also suggested that she could still improve her rapping skills, despite her recent success.

Speaking about her ambitions, the 'Juicy' hitmaker told Interview magazine: "When it comes to rap I could be better.

"I think everybody feels that way with their own art, in all kinds of ways. But I see all these incredibly talented rappers around me, and I’m like, 'Yeah, I’m doing pop, but I should focus on my pen now more than ever.'

"I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on."