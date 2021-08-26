'Halo Infinite' will be released on December 8.

Microsoft had been due to make the news official as part of their Xbox Gamescom livestream but it was leaked slightly earlier after being listed on the Microsoft Store.

The shooter had been set for release last year to mark the launch of Microsoft's new generation console, the Xbox Series X/S, but development hitches led to the game being delayed for a whole year.

When the game is eventually released, it will lack campaign co-op and Forge mode with both following post-launch.

Campaign co-op is not expected to arrive until three months after the game is released with Forge becoming available to players a further three months later.

343 Industries' Joseph Slaten said: "Our number one priority is making sure that whatever we ship, whenever we ship it, it needs the right quality bar, across all platforms.

"And when we looked at these two experiences - Campaign co-op and Forge - we made the determination they're just not ready. And as a studio, we don't want to ship things if they're not ready, so people can play them, have fun and have a nice stable performant experience."

A 'Halo' insider recently suggested that the campaign mode was under "massive strain" due to changes in the creative team during development.

A Reddit post from the user Quiet_Content, who claims to have worked on the game's campaign for "the better part of two years", said: "A lot of people are frustrated with the announcement, so I thought I’d shed some light on it because we are insanely frustrated internally too.

"Not because the delay happened – not at all, but because we wanted to tell you earlier.

"The team has been pushing not just delays to Forge and Co-op, but Campaign in general. I can see Multiplayer making release date in a great state, with basically all of the main modes plus a couple of grab bag goodies, including some original stuff we’re cooking up – a different variant of Infection with original resources and a severely updated Invasion mode with new maps. However, Campaign is under some MASSIVE strain (sic)"