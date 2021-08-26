'Destiny 2' has introduced new anti-cheat software but has warned that it could come at a cost to the game's performance.

Developers Bungie are testing the new BattlEye software in the live game environment and hope to implement it in full from next month should the trial prove successful.

In a security update, Bungie wrote: "Anti-cheat solutions require some additional system resources to keep watch and you may see some reduction in frames and performance after Update 3.3.0 goes live.

"The new service will also increase the initial startup of the game."

The developers have also stressed that the battle against cheats on the game is ongoing and have pledged to ban players who take part in "win trading".

Bungie have also revealed plans for an overhaul of the Trials for Osiris mode, which will aim to encourage more gamers to take part in the event.

Gamers will be able to matchmake without a full fireteam although they will be at the mercy of random teammates. In the blog post, Bungie warned that "going Flawless on your own will be hard-to-impossible".

The rules on the mode are also undergoing changes with matches being shorter while emotes and swords will be tweaked to stop players from peeking around corners. Ammo will also not be carried over between rounds.