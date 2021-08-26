Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is the new face of Swarovski's upcoming Collection II campaign.

The 24-year-old model-and-actress has been hired by the company to "serve as a platform for representation of people from all cultures and orientations" for the brand.

Lourdes - whose father is Carlos Leon - has previously worked with Parade x Juicy Couture, Gypsy Sport, Stella McCartney and Marc Jacobs, in which she famously showed off her unshaved armpit hair.

The fashion star also was chosen as one of eight models for Vogue's September issue, which was titled "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry". She was joined in the shoot by Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu.

In the publication, Lourdes spoke about what it is like to be the daughter of the 'Queen of Pop' Madonna, one of the most influential female singers in history.

Lourdes - who has five siblings - said: "People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her, but I'm not."