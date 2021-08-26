Sharon Stone will be given the Golden Icon Award at next month's Zurich Film Festival.

The 63-year-old actress will appear in person at the 17th Zurich Film Festival - which runs from September 3 to October 3 - to receive the festival's highest accolade.

The ceremony will then be followed by a screening of the film which earned her an Oscar nomination, Martin Scorsese's 1995 movie 'Casino', before the 'Basic Instinct' star gives a talk about her 41 years in Hollywood.

And Stone is "thrilled" to be receiving the accolade.

She said: “It is an honour to engage with the global community and celebrate the profound depth of our art.

"I am thrilled to be recognised in this capacity.”

The festival's artistic director Christian Jungen hailed Stone as "a true icon" and a "woman who (Alfred) Hitchcock would have loved" as he praised her acting abilities and qualities as a person.

Jungen said: “Sharon Stone is a true icon of the seventh art. She is a woman that Hitchcock would have loved.

"Her distinguishing qualities include an irresistible charm, a great human depth, the talent to play a whole range of roles and the ability to captivate an audience like no other.

"At a time when the film business was dominated by men, she stood her ground to fight against sexism and in doing so became a major role model for many women in the film business.”