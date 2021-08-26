Harry Styles has informed his fans that anyone attending his 'Love On Tour' in the US will have to show proof they have been double vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker is imposing the rules to stop the spread of coronavirus, and anyone with a ticket who has not been jabbed will instead have to provide proof of a negative COVID test to admitted into the venues when the tour kicks off in September.

In a statement shared by Harry's team on his Instagram account, the hitmaker said: 'We are looking forward to seeing everyone as we return to the road!

'For the health and safety of everyone attending 'Love On Tour', all ticket holders must provide proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask.

"Thank you, we can't wait to see you! - HSHQ."

Promoter Live Nation also confirmed the COVID-19 regulations in order to protect the "health and safety of everyone" attending and involved with the tour.

Live Nation's statement read: "For the health and safety of everyone at Harry Styles' upcoming' Love On Tour' shows, ticket holders must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask.

"Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show. In addition, all venue staff at each show will also be following the same protocols and will need to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result, as well as wear a mask at all times.

"Requiring testing, or proof of vaccination, is the best way to protect the health and safety of our crew and fans, and is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts around the US. There will be no exceptions to these policies."

Harry's tour has been rescheduled several times due to the ongoing pandemic, and in December 2020 the former One Direction member had to postpone all of his UK and European shows.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the 27-year-old pop star said: "Everyone's health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone my UK and European shows planned for February/ March 2021 until further notice.

"I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place. I can't wait to see you all on the road as soon as it's safe to do so."