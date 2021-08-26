Taylor Swift has admitted she's an official cat lady.

The 31-year-old star has taken to TikTok with her three moggies - Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button - and explained that getting Benjamin in 2019 was where she crossed the line.

She said: "Before I got the second cat, I was kind of canvasing everyone I knew, saying is cats, cat lady?

"Two cats is cats and there’s more than one. And they’re like, ‘No, three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party."

Earlier this year, the 'I Knew You Were Trouble' hitmaker responded to fears from her fans that Meredith Grey was missing, as she insisted that her pet is just "a really private little cat".

In a video posted on her Instagram account, she said: "We’ve been hearing some rumours on the internet recently. I mean, they’re not about you, Benj, but they’re about your sister ... The truth is, Meredith just HATES having her picture taken...

"She’s just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself, she doesn’t like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her?"

Meanwhile, Taylor has revealed she loves her three cats because they're independent and are "capable of dealing with their own life".

Speaking about her pets, she shared: "They're really great. They're very dignified. They're very independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life. And if you fit into that on that day, they'll make some time for you. Maybe. I just really respect it."

And Taylor - who played flirty feline Bombalurina in the 'Cats' movie - previously revealed she went to "cat school" for her role.

She said: "I have Cats, I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with. And I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called 'Cats', I just thought like I've gotta do this. Like this is my calling in life, to do this for the ladies.

"And so I went to cat school which they have on set, readily available for us and learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could and yeah cats are just really cool."