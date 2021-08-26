Kim Kardashian West will not change her name after her divorce from Kanye West is finalised.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star added West to her surname when she tied the knot with Kanye in 2014, and after she filed for divorce earlier this year, it was assumed she would go back to being known as Kim Kardashian after the paperwork was finalised.

However, sources have informed TMZ that Kim will be keeping her extra moniker, because it’s “important for her to keep the same last name as her four children” – North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, Psalm, two.

Kim’s decision to keep West in her name comes as Kanye has filed to have it removed from his own moniker, as he is looking to change his full name – Kanye Omari West – to simply “Ye”.

The ‘Heartless’ rapper said in legal documents that his decision to change his name is for “personal” reasons, but he did not give any further information on his reasoning.

In California, a judge has to sign off on someone trying to legally change their name, and in most cases, the change has to be published in several newspapers.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the former couple have a “friendly relationship” but are not “getting back together”.

An insider said: "Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though. She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings.

"Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out. For a long time, Kanye was very upset and disappointed that Kim filed for divorce. She understood why and gave him space."