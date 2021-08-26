Pharrell Williams is in a much better headspace after taking a vacation.

The ‘Happy’ hitmaker admitted life was getting “very heavy” for him following the death of his cousin Donovon Lynch – who was killed by police after a series of shootings in Virginia in March this year – and his great aunt, who passed away a few days later.

But after deciding to escape from it all and head off on vacation, Pharrell has returned home with a “clear” mindset.

He said: “Let me say this, let me say this. Bro, I'm so f****** clear right now, this is different. I went on vacation, because I hadn't been on one for two and a half years, it really weighed down on me.

“I had a cousin who was murdered. And the process wasn't fair, and it just didn't feel good the way it was being handled. My great aunt who lived a long life. She's 94 years old. She passed a couple of days later. So it was like a double whammy. And I was just very heavy.

“There was just so much going on, but I'm so clear right now. When I came back from vacation, I got to tell you man. When people ask me, usually how you doing? I was, ‘Oh man, you know what? I'm grateful.’ Right? Because that just lets the universe know, no matter what I'm going through, good, bad or indifferent, I get it.”

As part of his return from vacation, Pharrell is set to bring back his bi-weekly Apple Music show, OTHERtone, which will begin airing on Sunday (29.08.21).

And Pharrell said his show has been an “education” for him.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he explained: “The entire time it's been school, it's been education. It was literally about me learning, and that's literally all I've ever done as it pertains to the show, which is now a network. I'm so excited about how OTHERtone itself has inspired me and the additional ground that we can cover. I'm very excited to share that with you.”