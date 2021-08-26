Zoe Kravitz has finalised her divorce from Karl Glusman.

The ‘Big Little Lies’ star and Karl have officially gone their separate ways after almost two years of marriage, eight months after Zoe filed for divorce in December 2020.

According to People magazine, a New York judge signed off on the pair’s divorce on Monday (23.08.21).

Zoe and Karl began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2018 before they tied the knot in June 2019 at her father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris, France.

Just a few months before the ‘Batman’ star filed to divorce Karl, the couple had celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary via Instagram.

Zoe had posted a picture from her wedding day, and had written: "one year. (sic)"

Karl also paid tribute to his wife on social media, describing Zoe as his "best friend".

The actor wrote at the time: "Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything."

Karl praised the movie star as he marked their anniversary.

He said: "You’re my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my b******* and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz. (sic)"

Prior to that, Zoe revealed that Karl had intended to propose to her in Paris. But instead, he got down on one knee in their living room.

Speaking in 2018, she shared: "He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."