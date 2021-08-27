The Weeknd doesn’t “know what winding down means”.

The ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker has admitted he isn’t interested in taking a break from his career, and has joked he doesn’t even know the meaning of the phrase “winding down”.

He said: “I don’t even know what winding down really means. I love to work. I love my job. I love to create.”

The 31-year-old singer – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – has been nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, and has said the nomination was a “pleasant surprise” after he was snubbed by the Grammy Awards.

He explained: “It was definitely unexpected. I had no idea that it was even possible to get nominated for an Emmy for the Super Bowl, so I was very grateful. I found out that they submitted for me, but I had no idea that you could submit. So, it was a pleasant surprise.”

And The Weeknd admitted performing at the prestigious half-time show came with “pressure”, especially when he was tasked with delivering a performance that was COVID-safe.

He added to Billboard magazine: “Just the idea that it’s the Super Bowl alone, you know, there was that pressure. Then, having to adjust to what we’re dealing with and making it a COVID-safe, COVID-free environment. The silver lining was that we got to be very creative and got to make it a cinematic journey — less of a halftime show spectacle, more of a narrative. So there was a silver lining in that, but we didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into. We were kind of blind, but it turned out great.”