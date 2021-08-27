Addison Rae is “smitten” with her new boyfriend Omer Fedi.

The 20-year-old social media sensation has reportedly been dating the musician for around four months, and is said to be “very into him”.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: “Addison and Omar are super into each other. They’ve been together for four months.

“She’s very into him. She thinks he’s so cool and loves his music. [They have a] lot of mutual friends in common.”

The insider also said Addison and Omer, 21, are “very smitten” with one another and their relationship is “getting pretty serious”.

Addison split from fellow social media star Bryce Hall in March this year, after dating since late 2019.

Meanwhile, the star said earlier this month that she has “moments of weakness” when dealing with fame.

She said: “Some people are strong and able to go through a lot, while others have moments of weakness.

“I can admit, I have those moments.

“It is so hard to have your life under a microscope when you don’t have everything figured out yourself.”

Addison has therapy once a week or twice if she feels she “needs” it, which has helped her to cope.

She said: “[It’s] a helping tool to be able to speak my mind and get advice from someone on the outside.”

The TikTok star has landed her first major acting role in ‘He’s All That’ and she thinks she has to work “much harder” to be taken seriously as an actress because of her route to fame.

She explained: “It’s hard to love something and have a passion for it, then feel like you constantly have to prove yourself… I have to work that much harder to be taken seriously.”