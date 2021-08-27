Katy Perry has gushed that her "life began" on the day she welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.

The 'What Makes a Woman' singer took to Twitter to pay tribute to her and fiance Orlando Bloom's little girl on her first birthday on Thursday (26.08.21).

She wrote: "1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love."

The 36-year-old pop star recently admitted becoming a mother has taught her the importance of unconditional love.

She explained: “As a performer, I’ve always relied on the love and acceptance and validation of the outside world and that ultimately can waver at times.

“When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn’t know anything on your resume, doesn’t know anything about your bank account, doesn’t know anything, doesn’t care, and just loves you.”

Meanwhile, back in May Katy revealed her little girl was crawling and teething.

The 'Roar' hitmaker shared: "She's crawling and she has one tooth. It's barely poked through though. It's actually kind of like one of my teeth. I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they’re a little interesting, but I think that's character."

Katy also called the lockdown enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic a "blessing", as it allowed her to spend more time at home with Daisy and 'Carnival Row' star Orlando, although she is looking forward to getting back on stage with her upcoming residency 'Play' in Las Vegas.

She said: "It's been a blessing in a lot of ways to be home this past year with my daughter, but everything is about to pop off June 15th in all sorts of places, so let's go.

"By December people are going to be raging."