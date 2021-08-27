Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are reportedly engaged.

A source has confirmed to People that the couple - who met on the set of the 2015 film 'Sky' and have a two-year-old daughter - have taken their relationship to the next level.

The 45-year-old model-turned-actress and 52-year-old 'Walking Dead' star have made a conscious effort to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight.

However, in November 2018 it was confirmed that the pair had welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Norman - who also has 21-year-old Mingus with Danish supermodel Helena Christensen - did give fans a rare picture of the family-of-three out and about on a walk in July, with the back of their blonde-haired daughter's head on display as her father carried her on his shoulders.

And on Father's Day this year, Diane shared a sweet picture of her now husband-to-be and their little girl eating dessert at a cake place, still with her face hidden from the camera.

The 'Operative' star captioned the post: "We U Papa Happy Father's Day to the one with the sweetest heart. (sic)"

In 2019, Diane gave a rare interview where she spoke about the youngster's personality and how she is not a "girly-girl".

She said: "She's not really girly, she's kind of a dude. It's fun to have a girl, I will say. I like that, too."

Diane and Norman went public with their romance in March 2017.

The former previously admitted that her relationship with the 'Death Stranding' voice actor is markedly different from her previous romances, as she insisted she's no longer willing to make "a lot of compromises".

She shared: "There are certain things I won't accept anymore.

"I think when you're in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses, and you're making a lot of compromises - which obviously you need to make to make things work - but I think there are certain things that I've learned I don't want to accept any more.

"The older I get, it's about focusing on the people that I have left: my mom, my brother, my grandfather, and my boyfriend. I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much into the future."