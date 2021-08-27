TikTok testing the ability to upload five-minute videos.

The video-sharing platform initially only allowed one-minute videos before it began testing the ability to post videos up to three minutes long in December 2020, which was eventually approved and rolled out universally last month.

And the social media site is already planning to extend the maximum length even further, as social media consultant Matt Navarra has confirmed TikTok is testing the ability to post five-minute clips.

Matt published a screenshot of a TikTok bulletin which read: “Upload videos up to 5 minutes long from your device. Make sure you’re using the latest version of TikTok before trying out the feature on your app or tiktok.com.”

What’s more, 9to5Mac has reported select users now have the ability to upload videos up to 10 minutes long, which likely means that TikTok is testing out video limits of varying lengths before reaching a consensus on what works best.

The news comes after it was recently reported TikTok is also trialling a Stories feature, which would allow users to post videos for just 24 hours before they delete themselves, similar to rival platforms Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

Currently, users can upload videos to their page but must manually delete them to get rid of them.

TikTok has confirmed they are still working on the stories feature and testing it as part of a "pilot" before they make it available to all users.