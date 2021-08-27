The iPhone 13 could be set to launch on September 17.

Apple are set to release their newest line of mobile phones in the near future, and reports now suggest that the official launch date could be September 17.

The tech giants are currently keeping the actual release date under wraps, but a Chinese e-commerce app accidentally put up a listing which seemingly revealed that all four iPhone 13 models will go on sale on September 17, while the AirPods 3 will launch on September 30.

As of the time of writing, there’s no other evidence to back up this claim, but it does match with other reports that stated Apple’s annual iPhone launch event will be held the third week of September.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed the new iPhones will have a Portrait mode for videos.

Portrait was first introduced with the iPhone 7 Plus, and has allowed iPhone users to achieve professional-looking photos with a range of pre-set lighting adjustments.

And according to a report from Bloomberg, the iPhone 13 will implement a similar feature called Cinematic Video, which utilises the depth sensor to create the well-known Portrait mode bokeh effect.

Users will also be able to adjust the bokeh effect to their liking after recording, according to the report.

Another supposed perk is these filters won’t be uniformly applied across a photo, and will instead use AI to pick which objects and people should be edited to achieve the look.