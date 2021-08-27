JoJo Siwa is set to form the first-ever same-sex partnership on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 18-year-old YouTube sensation will perform with a female professional dancer on the new series and admitted she is so "excited" about the partnership.

In a clip shared to Twitter, JoJo said: "I am so excited to be a part of this year's 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30 and to be dancing with a girl ... I think it's so cool.

"It's going to be the best ever. I can't wait to just dance every single week, I can't wait to meet my partner. Oh my gosh, there's so many things I'm so excited for!"

Jojo – who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year - believes that she and her professional partner will have to "break through a lot of barriers" but is looking forward to the journey ahead.

She told Variety: "It's really special that not only now do I get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also you get a dance with whom you want to dance.

"There's a lot of barriers that we're going to have to break through – who leads, how do you dress, what shoes do you wear? But I think it's all something that I'm looking forward to.

"It's going to be tricky, but it's going to give so much to people out there – people of the LGBTQ community, people who feel just a little different. It's going to give them a sense of happiness."

Siwa – who will also be joined on the show by Olympic gymnast Suni Lee – explained that it was her choice to be partnered with a woman.

She said: "I want to make it OK for the people who come after me. I want to make everything OK for the people who come after me."